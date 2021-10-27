Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Matador Resources stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 4.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

