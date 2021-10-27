Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter. Matson has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $3.580-$3.730 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MATX stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $415,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

