Matthew C. Giljum Sells 255 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $24,599.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARCH stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 20,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,644. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,682.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

