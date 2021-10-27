Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.85 and last traded at C$34.93. 80,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 150,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.95.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 317.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.55.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.