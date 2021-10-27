Maxcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $469,326.89 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.79 or 1.00211153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00064206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00528099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00302455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00187450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.