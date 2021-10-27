MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.