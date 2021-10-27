MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 111,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 164,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

