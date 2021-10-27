mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the September 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 65,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,877. mCloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

