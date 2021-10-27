MDU Resources Group (MDU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.000-$2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.00-$2.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

