Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

