Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.
Shares of MPW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
