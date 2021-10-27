Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 89.3% in October

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,053,368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,572,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,970,781. Medican Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

