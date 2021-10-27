Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.60 ($4.23) and last traded at €3.56 ($4.19). Approximately 7,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.52 ($4.14).

The stock has a market cap of $87.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Medigene (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

