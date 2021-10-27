MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$14.75 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been given a C$14.75 price objective by equities researchers at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.62.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 670,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,332. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.