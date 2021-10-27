Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.25. Meggitt shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEGGF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.