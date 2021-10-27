Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00299650 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002918 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005510 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

