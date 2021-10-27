Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $488,466.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

