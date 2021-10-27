Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,201,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

