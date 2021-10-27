Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

