Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTH opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.71.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
