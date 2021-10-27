MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

