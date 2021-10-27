Metronome (MET) Reaches One Day Volume of $115,244.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $63.99 million and approximately $115,244.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,514,068 coins and its circulating supply is 12,227,694 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

