MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGEE opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

