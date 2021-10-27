MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

