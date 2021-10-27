Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.84. 2,377,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $312.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

