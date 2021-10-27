Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $380.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $363.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

