Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. 490,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $205.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

