MintMe.com Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $40.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.64 or 0.06782077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.00309095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.91 or 0.00940526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00439694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00262861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00224634 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.