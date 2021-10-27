Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 489,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,967. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.