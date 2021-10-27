MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $837.76

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 837.76 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 7,623 shares.

GLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 808.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 837.76. The stock has a market cap of £448.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In related news, insider James Thomson acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders purchased a total of 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886 in the last 90 days.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

