MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Up 514.0% in October

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. MJardin Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

