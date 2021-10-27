MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-3.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.59 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.590-$3.110 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,338. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

