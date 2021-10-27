Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Model N by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Model N by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

