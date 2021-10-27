Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Cut by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 362,473 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.25% of Moelis & Company worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $20,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

