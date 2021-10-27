Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.03 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.62. The company had a trading volume of 297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $302.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

