Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.97 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.22.

NYSE:MOH traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.62. 297,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.51. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $302.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

