Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research firms have commented on MYSRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

