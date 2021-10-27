Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Monro stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

