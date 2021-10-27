Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.49

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.49 and traded as low as $79.90. Moog shares last traded at $79.90, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

