Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00311612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

