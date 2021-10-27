Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 124,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,909. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 84,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after buying an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.