Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.49

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$134.49 and traded as high as C$139.50. Morguard shares last traded at C$138.85, with a volume of 3,549 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$134.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.80.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.6200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

