Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.35

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $312.35 and last traded at $305.57, with a volume of 101677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,023,022.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,116 shares of company stock valued at $65,406,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

