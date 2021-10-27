MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. MultiPlan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. MultiPlan has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MultiPlan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.