Multiplier Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $260,471.81 and approximately $18,262.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00096617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,240.94 or 1.00410008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.49 or 0.06734844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.