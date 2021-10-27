Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRAAY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 85,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

