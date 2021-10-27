Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MRAAY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 85,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.78. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.59.
Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.75%.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.
