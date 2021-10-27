Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MYMX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 138,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,292. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Mymetics alerts:

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.