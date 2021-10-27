National Bankshares Trims Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Target Price to C$1.55

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.64 to C$1.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Adventus Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.98. 123,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.52 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$1.34.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

