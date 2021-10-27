National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NESR opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
