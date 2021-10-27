National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NESR opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 247,772.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

