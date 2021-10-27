Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 56,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,193. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

