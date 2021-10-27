NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 15,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,184,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 839,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 91.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NCR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in NCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

