NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.20 or 0.00019010 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.91 billion and approximately $609.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00106309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00428763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,289,948 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

